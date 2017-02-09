KUSA
19-year-old arrested in connection to RTD shooting, another teen sought

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 3:42 PM. MST February 09, 2017

KUSA - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's deadly shooting at a Denver light rail station.

Ever Valles is accused of shooting and killing Tim Cruz, 32, at the 12th and Sheridan RTD station.

Cruz was found at the North Sheridan Station around 1 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY2 suspects sought after man shot, killed at RTD station

PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed at Denver light rail station identified

Police are still searching for another suspect, Nathan Valdez. Police say he's also 19 years old. 

Valdez is considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Valles is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

(© 2017 KUSA)


