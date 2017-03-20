19-year-old arrested in deaths of teens found on side of road

(Photo: EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

KUSA - An arrest has been made in connection to the deaths of two teens whose bodies were found on the side of a road in El Paso County.

Deputies say the bodies of Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partita, 16, were found on the side of Old Pueblo Road about 3 miles south of Hanover Road by a man who was leaving his home in Fountain.

Their manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was booked for two counts of each first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse resulting in death.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is urged to call 719-520-6666.

