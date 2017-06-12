19-year-old sentenced to 28 years for stabbing death

Karly Hanchett, the 19-year-old arrested in the stabbing death of a Pierce woman, has been sentenced in Weld County.

Hanchett will spend the next 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit first degree murder.

Tara Lewandowski, the 34-year-old victim, was reported missing after she failed to show up for a doctor’s appointment.

Her body was later found nearly 100 miles away in Laramie, Wyoming.

The murder is thought to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and Hanchett and after the victim got mad at Meyer for stealing her prescription medications.

Hanchett is one of seven members of the 21 Biker Gang arrested including a former Pierce town board member, Daniel Myer, who was sentenced to life.

