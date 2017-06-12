19-year-old sentenced to 28 years in prison

One of the people in the biker gang that killed a woman who disrespected them -- will spend the next 28 years in prison.19-year-old Karly Hanchett was sentenced in Weld County after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit first degree murder

KUSA 7:47 AM. MDT June 12, 2017

