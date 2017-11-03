1978 Denver cold case solved after one day of being on Crime Stoppers

The wanted poster provided by Crime Stoppers (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - One day - it took one day for tipsters to lead Denver Police to a homicide suspect after they released a Crime Stoppers bulletin about a 1978 cold case on Thursday.

Police say that Shawn Winkler was wanted for 2nd-degree murder in connection to a homicide from 39 years ago in Denver. The wanted poster suggested he might be homeless and frequents the area of downtown Denver and SoBo.

The poster offered a $2,000 reward for any information that led to Winkler's arrest. No word on if anyone's claimed the prize.

