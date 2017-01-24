police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BOULDER COUNTY - Two men have been arrested after evading police in a stolen vehicle, crashing and then running away – prompting a manhunt in a Boulder neighborhood Monday night.

The two suspects, Kaylob Lee Marrs, 21, and David Gerardo Fuentes-Fuentes, 19, have been booked into the Boulder County jail. Investigators are working to determine what charges they’ll face.

The incident began just before 8:20 a.m., when a deputy spotted a green Honda Accord speeding near 28th Street and Violet Avenue in Boulder. The driver briefly appeared to slow down but then sped up, evading the deputy.

The Honda later crashed when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and hit a post just north of Broadway. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Aurora on Jan. 15.

Deputies say Marrs and Fuentes-Fuentes got out of the vehicle and ran across a field. Authorities established a perimeter, and a search began that included sheriff’s K9s, thermal imaging cameras and 22 members of the SWAT team.

People in the Dakota Ridge neighborhood received an emergency notification telling them to stay in their homes.

At around 11:20 p.m. – three hours after the men were first spotted – Marrs and Fuentes-Fuentes were found hiding in a vestibule of a townhome in the 1000 block of Laramie Boulevard.

In all, 35 deputies and officers participated in the search effort.



