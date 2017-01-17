2 arrested for over 100 catalytic converter thefts

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford have been arrested for their involvement in 102 catalytic converter thefts. (Photo: Fort Collins Police)

FORT COLLINS - Two people have been arrested their involvement in 102 catalytic converter thefts over a four-month span across the Front Range.

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford were arrested on January 6 after a joint investigation involving over a dozen police agencies linked them to the crimes.

From September and December 2016, 46 of those thefts were reported in the Fort Collins area.

Police say during once incident in Aurora, Medley was in the act of cutting off a catalytic converter when a citizen noticed and chased him away.

In late December, police were able to track down two suspect vehicles in Broomfield, which helped identify Medley and Crawford as the primary suspects.

Police later obtained a warrant to search the couple’s home, which revealed evidence linking them to the crimes.

Catalytic converters are used in exhaust systems to help reduce carbon emissions. Police say thieves target the components in order to harvest various metals for scrap resale.

Fort Collins and Loveland Police are working with jurisdictions across the Front Range to seek justice for the nearly 60 other citizens to be victimized by Medley and Crawford. Additional charges are pending.

Fort Collins residents who were victims to catalytic converter thefts between September and December 2016 are encouraged to contact Officer Chris Renn at 970-416-2385.

