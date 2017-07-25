2 charged with strangling man in Westminster motel room

KUSA - Two local men face first-degree murder charges for allegedly robbing and strangling a man inside his Westminster motel room earlier this month.
Jeremy Nichols, 33, and Joshua Hime, 36, are both charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder and robbery, the Adams County district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
The victim, 57-year-old Jerome Coleman, was found dead on the floor of his room at the Super 8 Motel at 12055 Melody Drive on July 19.
Prosecutors say he had been strangled to death.
Nichols appeared in court Tuesday morning. Hime is set to face a judge on Wednesday.
It’s unclear if Nichols and Hime already knew the victim, or what the motive may have been for Coleman’s death.
