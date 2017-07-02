2 die in separate officer-involved shootings in Colorado

Photo: file

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (AP) - Two people have died after separate officer-involved shootings in Larimer County in north-central Colorado.



One person was killed during a confrontation with law enforcement officers near the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins on Saturday night. Campus police officers responded to a report of a threatening man and Fort Collins police officers arrived to assist.

The man was armed with some type of weapon and several officers fired shots. His name has not been released.



On Friday night, a Larimer County deputy shot 23-year-old man Chet Knuppel of Fort Collins while investigating a motor vehicle theft between Fort Collins and Loveland.



Officials say officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when it crashed. The suspect fled on foot and was shot by a deputy.

