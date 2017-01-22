2 in custody after police chase car connected to Colfax shooting

(FILE PHOTO)

KUSA - A shooting at a Walmart over the weekend led to a police chase a day later in Aurora.

Saturday, one man was shot at the Walmart on the 10300 block of Colfax Ave. around 1 p.m. The suspect fled the scene.

A day later, an officer spotted the car wanted in the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at Colfax and I-225 and tried to stop it.

The driver of the wanted car took off, police say, and officers chased them down Colfax. The car eventually went off the road at I-70 and Airpark Road.

#APDAlert: APD pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting. Started at Colfax/Chambers & ended at I-70/Airpark where veh crashed. pic.twitter.com/joZyQZXvkR — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 23, 2017

Two people were in the car. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injures, but both are now in custody.

No citizens or officers were injured.

Police said on Twitter that the victim in the shooting, a male, is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

UPDATE: Victim is expected to survive his injuries. Suspect still at large, investigation on-going. https://t.co/zase8pTLYc — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 22, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)