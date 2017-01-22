KUSA
Close

2 in custody after police chase car connected to Colfax shooting

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 8:56 PM. MST January 22, 2017

KUSA - A shooting at a Walmart over the weekend led to a police chase a day later in Aurora.

Saturday, one man was shot at the Walmart on the 10300 block of Colfax Ave. around 1 p.m. The suspect fled the scene.

A day later, an officer spotted the car wanted in the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at Colfax and I-225 and tried to stop it.

The driver of the wanted car took off, police say, and officers chased them down Colfax. The car eventually went off the road at I-70 and Airpark Road.

Two people were in the car. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injures, but both are now in custody.

No citizens or officers were injured.

Police said on Twitter that the victim in the shooting, a male, is expected to survive. His name has not been released. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories