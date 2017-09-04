KUSA
2 injured in shooting near Coors Field

Allison Sylte , KUSA 10:54 AM. MDT September 04, 2017

DENVER - Two men were taken to the hospital after Denver Police say multiple people were involved in a shooting on Market Street late Sunday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection with 21st Street at around 11:45 p.m., according to Denver Police.

No suspects have been taken into custody, and investigators haven’t said what led up to the gunfire.

The two victims are expected to survive.
 

