2 injured in shooting near Coors Field

DENVER - Two men were taken to the hospital after Denver Police say multiple people were involved in a shooting on Market Street late Sunday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection with 21st Street at around 11:45 p.m., according to Denver Police.
No suspects have been taken into custody, and investigators haven’t said what led up to the gunfire.
The two victims are expected to survive.
