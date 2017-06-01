2 more juveniles arrested for carjacking

Several Arapahoe County Sheriff's Ofice vehicles on Dry Creek Road at Yosemite. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - All the suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking in Arapahoe County earlier this week are now in custody.

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were arrested Thursday night in Denver. They have been on the run since they fled from deputies when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say 5 teens stole a car at gunpoint from the area of Broncos Parkway and Jordan Road on around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.



When a deputy in the area attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the car sped away going between 50 and 60 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit continued from there onto Easter Avenue and eventually to Dry Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office says when the stolen car tried to go north on Yosemite Street, it collided with another deputy’s vehicle.

The five suspects inside the stolen car fled the area on foot.

One of the suspects, who the sheriff's office says had a weapon, was shot by the deputy while running away. That suspect was later identified as 17-year-old James Hill.

Hill was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. On Wednesday a teen girl was taken into custody near the scene, along with another suspect detained by Denver Police.

