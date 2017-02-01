2 seriously injured in central Fort Collins shooting

Police respond to the report of a shooting in central Fort Collins on Tuesday night (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Two people were seriously injured Tuesday night after a reported shooting in central Fort Collins.

About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, police and emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue, near Shields Street.

According to police, the suspects left the scene and are not currently in custody. However, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Fort Collins police spokeswoman Kate Kimble said.

​Neighbors in the area reported hearing at least four gunshots fired.

