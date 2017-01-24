Suspect sought after East Colfax stabbing

Two people were stabbed in a fight at Sancho's Broken Arrow off Colfax. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

DENVER - Two people were stabbing during an altercation outside of an East Colfax bar early Tuesday morning.

A 9NEWS reporter saw Denver Police on the scene not far from Sancho's Broken Arrow -- which is near Colfax and North Clarkson Street.

Police say one of the victims was stabbed in the face, and is expected to be ok. The other was stabbed in the neck and taken away in an ambulance.

The suspect ran away, according to Denver Police. No description was immediately available.



