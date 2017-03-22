2 suspects arrested after Denver shooting

DENVER – Two people have been arrested following shooting that injured one person in east Denver on Wednesday.

Denver Police say the shooting happened in the area of 16th Avenue and Spruce Street.

The condition of the person who was shot has not yet been released.

ALERT: DPD responded to area of 16th & Spruce on a report of a shooting. 1 GSW victim. 2 suspects arrested. Investigation ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/XREXnCe9l8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2017

