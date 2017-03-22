KUSA
2 suspects arrested after Denver shooting

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:50 AM. MDT March 22, 2017

DENVER –   Two people have been arrested following  shooting that injured one person in east Denver on Wednesday.

Denver Police say the shooting happened in the area of 16th Avenue and Spruce Street. 

The condition of the person who was shot has not yet been released.

