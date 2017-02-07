2 suspects sought after man shot, killed at RTD station

Suspects. (Photo: Denver Police)

DENVER - The body of a man who was shot and killed was found at a Denver light rail station early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found at the North Sheridan Station at about 1 a.m.

Two men wearing masks and backpacks approached the victim and robbed him at gunpoint, according to Denver Police. Investigators say one of the men shot and killed the victim.

Both suspects fled the area north from the light rail station. As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators say they are still looking for the suspects. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Safety remains a top priority for RTD after not one but two deadly shootings near RTD stations in one week.

Scott Von Lanken, a transit security officer for RTD, was shot and killed as he was helping travelers with directions last Tuesday night. The back to back tragedies have been tough for the transit agency, according to RTD spokesperson Tina Jaquez.

"You know it's always tough, it's always hard," Jaquez said. "Our thoughts are always with everybody, the families and people involved. It's very difficult."

Commuters who take the light rail from the Sheridan station say they'll think twice about their safety.

George Rodriquez takes the W Line every day and depends on it to get to work.

"It's not going to stop me, but it is going to make me more aware of my surroundings," Rodriquez said.

During the investigation, the Sheridan Station was closed in both directions. It has since reopened.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

