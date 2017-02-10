2 suspects sought in DougCo armed robbery

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - Authorities are searching for two suspects after a person says they were stabbed and hit with a stun gun near Franktown Friday morning.

The victim first reported the incident just after 10 a.m. They say they were robbed by a man and a woman who took off in a Green Cadillac in the area of CO 83 and CO 86.

The first suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man with a tattoo on the side of his head and black hair. He was wearing a blue or black shirt.

The second suspect is described as a curly-haired woman who was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incidents or suspects is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The severity of the victim's injuries is not known.

(© 2017 KUSA)