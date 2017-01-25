2 suspects wanted for 7-Eleven robbery

One of the suspects accused of robbing at 7-Eleven store at 100 N. Federal Boulevard on Jan. 19. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER - Denver Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two suspects accused of robbing a 7-Even store on January 19.

The robbery happened at the 7-Eleven store at 1000 N. Federal Boulevard at 11:40 p.m.

Surveillance from inside the store captured images of the suspects. Both are believed to be Hispanic males from 30 to 49-years-old.

The first suspect is described as about 5’8’’ and 180 pounds, with a mustache, sideburns and Peyton Manning hoodie.

The second suspect is 5’8’’ and 150 pounds with short brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a blue sports coat during the robbery.

