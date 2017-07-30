KUSA
22-year-old in custody for fatal sports bar shooting

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 1:42 PM. MDT July 30, 2017

KUSA - A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at an Aurora sports bar on Saturday night. 

Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega, 22, was booked on a first-degree murder charge on early Sunday morning.

Police say at Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill around 7 p.m. on Saturday, someone opened fire and killed another person.

Aurora Police say in a news release that the victim is a man in his 20s. His name has not been released yet.

The bar is at 455 Havana Street in Northwest Aurora. 

