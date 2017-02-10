2nd suspect arrested in deadly shooting at RTD station

19-year-old Nathan Valdez

DENVER - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Denver light rail station on Tuesday.

19-year-old Nathan Valdez is believed to be involved in the overnight shooting death of Tim Cruz, 32, at the 12th and Sheridan RTD Station. He was arrested Friday night, Denver Police said.

His alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Ever Valles, was arrested on Thursday.

Both suspects are being held for investigation of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

According to the affidavit, Valles told police the pair robbed the victim before walking several feet away. Valles said Valdez then shot and killed Cruz but he "did not know why."

Valles then told police that Valdez turned on him and said "you saw too much". In the affidavit, Valles said he pleaded with Valdez not to shoot him and ran away, but Valdez shot him anyway, grazing his hip.

Both suspects were said to be wearing mask and backpacks at the time of the robbery and shooting.

