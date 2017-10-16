3 arrested in robbery outside Boulder sorority

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - Three people are in custody for their alleged role in a robbery that happened outside of a Boulder sorority house more than two weeks ago.

Ronald Brantley, 24, Clyde George, 19, and a suspect who is under 18 each face charges for aggravated robbery, felony menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and theft for accusations stemming from the Oct. 1 incident at the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Boulder Police say they received a report of the robbery at around 10 p.m. that night.

Three women who were in a car outside the house say they were approached by three men wearing dark clothing. Their faces were covered by bandanas or ski masks.

Police say one of the men was holding a gun. The suspects opened the front and rear passenger doors of the vehicle and ordered the women to get out.

The victims ran away, according to police.

One suspect got into the car. Afterwards, police say all three ran away.

No one was injured, and it’s unclear what was taken during the robbery.

Police did not shed light on a potential motive, or say how they were able to track down the three suspects.

