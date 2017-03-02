3 charged with assaulting RTD bus driver

Deanne Sandoval, left, and Destiny Sandoval, right, are accused of assaulting a bus driver.

DENVER - Two women and a man are charged with allegedly assaulting an RTD driver who refused to let them ride the bus for free.

Deanne Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, are charged with three counts of endangering public transportation, one count of bias-motivated crime and one count of second-degree assault, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

In addition, Eduardo Rodriguez, 28, is charged with two counts of endangering public transportation and one count of second-degree assault.

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 23. Prosecutors say Destiny and Deanne Sandoval got onto an RTD bus at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue and refused to pay the fare.

When the victim, identified only as an African American bus driver, asked them to leave, they refused and physically assaulted him.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez joined in—and hit the victim hard enough against the windshield of the bus to break the glass.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The three suspects were arrested on the scene.

All three are being held on a $50,000 bond and are set to appear in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.



