3 in custody after incident that left DPD officers with minor injuries

DENVER - Police are investigating an incident that ended in the area of East 56th Avenue and Lincoln Street Tuesday morning that left multiple Denver officers with minor injuries.

Three suspects are in custody, according to DPD spokesperson Raquel Lopez. At this point, investigators aren't looking for anyone else.

Sky9 video shows one SUV that apparently crashed at the scene. There was also an ambulance in the area.

Additional details about the incident – including how the officers got injured and why people were arrested – were not immediately available, Lopez said.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

