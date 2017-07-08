3 shot, including two juveniles, in Montbello

Three people have been shot, including two juveniles, in Montbello late Saturday night, authorities say.
Denver Police say the shooting happened on the 5100 block of Titan Court. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
A car may be involved; police say a white sedan may have had something to do with the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.
