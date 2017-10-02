3 women robbed at gunpoint near Boulder sorority

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three men who they say robbed a group of women at gunpoint outside of the Pi Beta Phi sorority house.

The robbery happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday near 890 11th St., according to a news release from Boulder Police.

The three victims told investigators they were sitting in a vehicle outside the house when they were approached by three men who were wearing dark clothing and had either bandanas or ski masks covering their faces.

Police say the three men opened the front and rear passenger doors of the vehicle. One of them was holding a gun, according to police, and told the victims to get out of the car.

That’s when all three women ran away. One man was seen inside the car before all three took off on foot.

Boulder Police say no one was injured and that theft appeared to be the motivation for what occurred.

Descriptions of the suspects were vague. One of them was described as a dark-skinned man, and another was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with a light-colored long-sleeve shirt underneath and was of average height and weight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3323.



© 2017 KUSA-TV