3rd suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Colfax

Ru Shawn Wharton, 41 (Photo: Denever Police Department)

AURORA - Police have made a third arrest in connection to fatal shooting on Colfax Avenue last weekend.

Ru Shawn Wharton, 41 was arrested late Thursday night in Aurora for first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that left a man dead outside of a 7-Eleven on the 500 block of E. Colfax around midnight on Sunday.

Police say Justin Slyter, 39, was shot and killed after his wallet was stolen during a fight in front of the convenience store.

DPD has made two other arrests in the case: David Houston, 25, and a juvenile.

