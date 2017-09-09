4 arrested in deaths of 2 young girls on Colorado farm

Ika Eden, Madani Ceus, Nathan Yah and Frederick A. Blair. (Photo: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

NORWOOD - Four people have been arrested in the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a farm in rural southwestern Colorado.



The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the bodies of the girls, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, were found Friday on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles west of the ski resort town of Telluride.



Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe they were dead for at least two weeks.

Action on suspects in double homicide of 2 girls found on property south of Norwood. 5th suspect still at-large. https://t.co/t9yG4EG0qC pic.twitter.com/3PYOxcKMzY — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

Frederick Blair, 23, of Norwood, Madani Ceus, 37, of Haiti, Ika Eden, 53, of Jamaica, and Natahan Yah, 50, of Haiti were arrested on suspicion of fatal child abuse.

Lilly says all the suspects had recently moved to the area.

They all face charges for second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and felony child abuse causing death.

Lilly says authorities are looking for a fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble. The sheriff's office says she was last seen hitch hiking in the Norwood area Wednesday morning.

Nashika Bramble (Photo: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 970-728-1911.

