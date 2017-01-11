Man, woman, 2 kids found dead in Colorado Springs home

There was a heavy police presence in the El Morro Mobile Estates Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as investigators probed the deaths of two children and two adults. (Photo: KOAA)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Local authorities have launched an investigation into what led up to the deaths of a man, a woman and two children who were found inside of a Colorado Springs home Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs Police say there is no danger to the public in wake of the four deaths, but would not say how they happened.

The bodies were found just after 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of El Morro Road. Police were there for a welfare check.

The Violent Crimes Section/Homicide Unit later took over the investigation. Police did not say if there are any suspects.

The four victims have not been identified. It’s not known if they are related.

Colorado Springs Police asked anyone with tips about the incident to call their tipline at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

No additional information has been released.

