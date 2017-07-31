This string of robberies involved banks, a KFC and an adult store

Louis Arechiga (top left), Celestino Mendoza (top right), Angelito Arechiga (bottom left) and Alfredo Garcia (bottom right) have been charged in a string of Denver robberies (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - Four men have been charged in a string of crimes including robberies at banks and an adult store in Lakewood.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office has identified the two apparent ringleaders in the crimes as Alfredo Garcia, 38, and Celestino Mendoza, 28. Both men have been charged with dozens of counts – including violating Colorado’s organized crime control act.

The pair are also accused of leaving a halfway house without authorization – prompting escape charges.

Angelito Arechiga, 22, and his cousin Louis Arechiga, 19, are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a crime of violence sentence enhancer.

The string of six incidents happened in May and June, according to prosecutors:

-May 23: The Arechigas and Garcia are accused of robbing the Community Banks of Colorado branch in the 3400 block of West 32nd Avenue

-June 6: Garcia and Mendoza are accused of robbing the Premier Insurance Group in the 200 block of South Sheridan Boulevard

-June 9: Garcia and Mendoza tried to rob a KFC in the 1600 block of North Federal Boulevard

-June 12: Garcia and Mendoza robbed a Cricket store in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue

-June 13: Garcia and Mendoza robbed the Pleasures store in the 3200 block of West Alameda Avenue

-June 14: Garcia and Mendoza robbed the BBVA Compass Bank in the 3800 block of West 32nd Avenue

