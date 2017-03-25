4 more arrests in murder of 2 teens

Alexandria Romero, Diego Chacon, Joseph Rodriguez and Marco Bravo. (Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

EL PASO COUNTY - Four more people connected to the deaths of two teens in El Paso County are now in custody.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office announced the arrests of Diego Chacon, Joseph Rodriquez, and Marco Garcia-Bravo for two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Alexandra Romero was booked for second degree kidnapping and accessory.

All of those charges are related to the double homicide of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida who were found on the side of Old Pueblo Road about three miles south of Hanover Road on March 12th.

A fifth suspect, 19-year-old Gustavo Marquez, was arrested about a week ago.

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was booked for two counts of each first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse resulting in death. (Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

While the investigation continues, the sheriff's office says they've arrested all the key players in the crime.

