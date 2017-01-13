4 plead guilty in Golden home invasion that injured father

Caleb Williams (top left), Cody Jones (top right) and Julia Johnson (bottom) have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a home invasion and case of mistaken identity that left a middle school teacher severely wounded. (Photo: KUSA)

GOLDEN - Four people have pleaded guilty to being involved in a wrong-home invasion that left a man who tried to defend his family seriously injured.

Cody Jones, 20, Caleb Williams, 21, Tyler Gorringe, 18, and Julia Johnson, 19, will be sentenced later this year for their roles in the May 2016 attack.

Court documents say Jones, Williams and Gorringe knocked on the door of the victim’s home falsely believing there would be $10,000 in drugs and money inside.

Instead, they had arrived at the home of Jesse and Jessica Swift, two Jefferson County middle school teachers. Their 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were sleeping in the basement when the three men forced their way through the door.

Police say Jesse Swift grabbed a knife from the kitchen and defended his family. He was stabbed during the ensuing altercation, as was Williams.

Jessica Swift was able to run away from the home and call 911.

Williams and Gorringe were arrested shortly after the attack. Johnson, who was driving the getaway car, was taken into custody a few days later.

Jones was on the lam for weeks, and turned himself in back in July.

Jones and Williams each pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence. They both face “significant” mandatory prison sentences, the Jefferson County DA’s Office said in a news release.

Gorringe, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Johnson pled guilty to accessory of burglary.

Their sentencing dates are scheduled for:

Jones: February 23, 2017

Williams: March 10, 2017

Gorringe: April 28, 2017

Johnson: March 16, 2017

