5 involved in Aspen jewelry heist that netted $100K in merchandise

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

KUSA - The Aspen Police Department released photos of five suspects they say worked together to steal more than $100,000 in merchandise from an area jewelry store earlier this week.

The theft happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Aspen Police, two younger women with dark hair initially started “casing” the establishment at around 2:50 p.m. This means they were trying to figure out how much certain jewelry is worth.

Police say the third suspect went into the store shortly after the first two left and asked how much a pair of earrings cost.

The first two suspects then went back into the store, claiming they had forgotten their cellphone. That’s when an older couple swooped in and stole a $45,240 pendant, $21,750 aquamarine earrings and a $28,000 pair of pearl earrings.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Aspen Police at 970-920-5400.

A more detailed description of the five people police believe involved is below:

-Suspect one: A woman in her 30s or 40s who is around 5’5”. She has straight, long dark hair and an olive complexion. At the time of the theft, police say she was wearing a long skirt and carrying a Michael Kors purse.

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

-Suspect two: A women in her 30s or 40s who is around 5’8”. She has had dark brown hair put up in a loose bun and an olive complexion. Police described her nose as “distinctive.” At the time of the theft, she was wearing a long skirt.

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

-Suspect three: A heavyset woman with reddish brown hair that was in a top bun. Police say she was wearing a royal blue long-sleeved sweater with rhinestone buttons and a dark, ankle-length skirt at the time of the robbery.

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

-Suspect four: A man in his late 50s who police described as 5’8” with unhealthy teeth. He was wearing a short-sleeved white button down shirt and a white hat.

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

-Suspect five: A woman in her late 50s who is around 5’8”. Police say she was wearing wedge sandals, was missing some teeth and wearing a visor low on her head.

(Photo: Courtesy Aspen PD)

