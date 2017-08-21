'5 O'Clock Bandits' hit six banks around Denver metro area

Police are asking for your help to identify the men in the provided photographs. (Photo: Rocky Mountain Task Force)

If you can give the FBI information that leads to the arrest of the '5 O'Clock Bandits,' you might get up to $2,000 in reward money.

Remember the 'spicy' bank robber in the Tabasco shirt? Apparently, he may be working with another man to knock over a bunch of banks in the area, including six for sure in Aurora, Parker, Thornton and Centennial.

If you can, please help the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, along with four other law enforcement agencies, are working hard to catch this pair that may have committed six bank robberies.

Two Chase banks - one in Aurora and another in Parker - two TCF banks - one in Thronton and another in Aurora - one Centennial Citywide bank and one Aurora Bank of the West were all hit so far this year.

Most of the banks were hit within the last month, with the Chase Bank in Aurora getting robbed on July 28 and the TCF Bank in Aurora getting robbed on August 16. The first bank was robbed back in February.

During the robberies, the suspects passed notes coercing money from bank tellers but without any weapons or injuring anyone, the FBI said. They try to hide their identity by growing out facial hair and using hats and glasses to make their appearance vague.

Indeed, the FBI says both suspects are white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, tall, with 5 o'clock shadow facial hair (hence the name).

One is of medium build while the other is of thin build, investigators said.

If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171, Parker Police Department at (303) 841-9800, Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100, Thornton Police Department at (303) 977-5150, or Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 795-4711; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

