50 guns stolen after stolen Jeep driven through front doors of Cabela's

KUSA - Investigators say more than 50 guns were stolen after someone used a stolen SUV to crash through the front doors of the Cabela’s in Thornton early Monday morning.

The white Jeep Cherokee used in the burglary had been reported stolen out of Edgewater, Thornton Police said Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported at the Cabela’s at 14050 Lincoln St. at around 2:10 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they established a perimeter around the building, but didn’t find any suspects.

No surveillance video of the incident was immediately available, and police did not provide a description of possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Thornton Police at 720-977-5069.



