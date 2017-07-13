$5,000 reward for info on who set fire at Lone Tree Bluffs

(Photo: South Metro Fire)

KUSA - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about who was responsible for a igniting a wildfire at a popular Lone Tree park the night of the Fourth of July.

The blaze broke out just after 10:30 p.m. at Bluffs Regional Park on July 4th, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Investigators believe shortly before the fire started, a group of people were seen on the trail to watch nearby professional fireworks. At one point, firefighters say someone lit their own fireworks in the dry grass and brush – igniting a fire that only properly-equipped firefighters could put out.

There are multiple homes and businesses near the park.

Anyone with information about who set off these fireworks is asked to call South Metro Fire Rescue at 720-989-2250.

2 of 2 Illegal fireworks ignited dry grass & brush. This behavior was irresponsible and put lives and property at risk. Witness video - pic.twitter.com/CAlSoNO27G — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 13, 2017

