5th suspect surrenders in deaths of 2 girls on Colorado farm

Associated Press , KUSA 2:15 PM. MDT September 10, 2017

NORWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A fifth suspect has surrendered to authorities after the child abuse deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a southwestern Colorado farm.

San Miguel County officials said four people were arrested Friday after the bodies of the girls were found on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles west of the ski resort town of Telluride. The fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble, surrendered Saturday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe the girls - who were between the ages of 5 and 10 - had been dead for at least two weeks.

The two men and three women who were arrested are being held on suspicion of fatal child abuse.

