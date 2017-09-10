5th suspect surrenders in deaths of 2 girls on Colorado farm

Nashika Bramble (Photo: San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

NORWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A fifth suspect has surrendered to authorities after the child abuse deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a southwestern Colorado farm.



San Miguel County officials said four people were arrested Friday after the bodies of the girls were found on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles west of the ski resort town of Telluride. The fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble, surrendered Saturday.

Suspect wanted in double homicide in Norwood in custody in Grand Junction. Nashika Bramble turned herself in. — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe the girls - who were between the ages of 5 and 10 - had been dead for at least two weeks.



The two men and three women who were arrested are being held on suspicion of fatal child abuse.

