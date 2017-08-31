6-year-old child reported missing out of Northglenn

Joshua Sotelo-Gill (Photo: Northglenn Police Department)

A 6-year-old child in Northglenn was reported missing Thursday after he didn't get on his bus after school, police said.

Joshua Sotelo-Gill goes to North Mor Elementary and hasn't been seen since school ended, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, red and black shoes and a Ninja Turtle backpack. He's 3 feet tall, 58 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8892.

