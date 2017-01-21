63 horses seized in animal cruelty investigation

Generic horse (Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ, Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A facility is housing 63 horses seized in an animal cruelty investigation.



The Gazette reports the unidentified owner cooperated with authorities during the seizure on Friday.



A Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release says the animals will receive care at the secure facility pending the outcome of the court case.



Possible charges in the case are unclear.

