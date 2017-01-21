KUSA
Close

63 horses seized in animal cruelty investigation

Associated Press , KUSA 7:25 PM. MST January 21, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A facility is housing 63 horses seized in an animal cruelty investigation.

The Gazette reports the unidentified owner cooperated with authorities during the seizure on Friday.

A Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release says the animals will receive care at the secure facility pending the outcome of the court case.

Possible charges in the case are unclear.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories