63 horses seized in animal cruelty investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A facility is housing 63 horses seized in an animal cruelty investigation.
The Gazette reports the unidentified owner cooperated with authorities during the seizure on Friday.
A Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release says the animals will receive care at the secure facility pending the outcome of the court case.
Possible charges in the case are unclear.
