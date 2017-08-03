7 bikes worth more than $62,000 nicked from Carbondale shop

Photo: file

Seven high-end bicycles were taken from a Carbondale shop back on July 29 overnight, police say, and the hunt is on for the thieves.

Carbondale Police say they were called to Basalt Bike and Ski on Highway 133 in town after a manager found the back door pried open and seven bikes missing.

The manager could only say they closed the store at 7 p.m. on July 28 - and when they went back July 29 they found the leftovers. Seven bikes, worth over $62,000, were taken from the shop.

Police have collected all the evidence at the scene and are now asking for the public's help to find the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-963-2662.

© 2017 KUSA-TV