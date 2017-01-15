7 injured after driver runs red light in Colorado Springs

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Police say seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in crashes triggered by a pickup driver who ran a red light in Colorado Springs.



They say the pickup driver hit one car which in turn was hit by a third vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The pickup driver ran away but police said they later found and arrested the 23-year-old suspected driver.



The other five people who were injured were treated and released from the hospital.

