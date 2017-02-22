7 time DUI offender gets 60 days in jail

LEADVILLE - An Avon woman was sentenced to 60 days in jail with work release for her 7th DUI related conviction since 1997.

Ashby Capito, 37, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County District Court. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 6 years in prison. Capito faced a maximum of 12 years in prison because at the time of her offense she was on court supervision for a 2013 drug distribution conviction.

Prosecutors say on July 5, 2016 Capito careened off Highway 24 in Leadville. Her Jeep Cherokee collided into a home occupied by a local family, breaking an adjacent temporary structure and damaging the mobile home’s walls.

Capito's damaged vehicle following a crash in July 2016.

They says she had a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit at .20 and had Adderall in her system.

Prosecutors say if Capito successfully completes probation she will serve no more time than the minimum term imposed under Colorado law for persons with only two prior convictions, despite her six priors, and if granted work release she will spend less time than that mandated for third time offenders.

"The sentence imposed of sixty days for six priors is logically irreconcilable with the felony she was convicted of. The danger to public safety danger is perpetuated by an act of judicial leniency which screams for a fix," said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney in a news release. "Under consideration by the Colorado legislature are new laws which will bring sensible sentencing for felony DUI’s. The result in this case is not sensible at all."

