7-year fugitive arrested for child porn charges in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A seven-year fugitive out of West Virginia has been arrested in Colorado for child pornography charges thanks to a multi-agency effort on September 15.

Jamie Castle, 39, fled West Virginia in 2010 when a search warrant executed at his home resulted in five felony warrants and one indictment for 153 counts of child pornography, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier this month, deputies were told by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia that Castle was believed to be living in Parker, Colorado.

Further investigation by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force returned the 8000 block of Prairie Clover Way as a possible address to where Castle was living.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, and Parker police went to the home and arrested Castle without incident.

He’s being held on a $150,00 bond at the Douglas County Detentions Center.

