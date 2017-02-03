(Photo: KUSA)

ARVADA - Eight people have been arrested for suspicion of first degree kidnapping, attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery and other charges.

Arvada Police say on January 27 the 18-year-old victim was lured to a stolen vehicle by an acquaintance. Once in the vehicle, investigators say he was severely assaulted and threatened.

The suspects, 2 adults and 6 juveniles, forced the victim to disrobe and took photographs of him. The suspects then returned to the victim’s home where they burglarized the residence and stole two additional vehicles and other items.



The victim was later shot in the leg before being dumped on the side of a highway.

(© 2017 KUSA)