84-year-old fugitive wanted since 1977 back in Denver

Benito Soto, 84, has been wanted for 40 years for a fatal shooting at a Denver bar. (Photo: Courtesy Denver DA'S Office)

DENVER - A man who has been wanted since 1977 for a fatal shooting at a downtown Denver bar is back in the Mile High City after investigators tracked him down in Texas.

Benito Soto, 84, is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Armando Garcia, who was killed at the Denampa Bar on Larimer Street the night of June 21, 1977.

Police identified Soto as the suspect the night of the shooting, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says Soto fled Denver right after the shooting, and for 40 years, his whereabouts were unknown.

A few months ago, police found him in Texas – and the Cold Case Unit reopened the case.

It is the oldest case this unit has ever prosecuted.

Soto is being held without bond in the Denver city jail. He is expected to appear in court to be advised of his charges on March 14.

