9 arrested, juvenile recovered in prostitution sting

File photo of handcuffs (Photo: KUSA)

JOHNSTOWN - Nine adults were arrested and a juvenile was recovered following an undercover prostitution sting according to Johnstown police.

To fight human trafficking Johnstown police and other Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies conducted a sting operation in the area of Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Larimer County Road 16.

As part of the operation officers responded to ads on various escort web sites and scheduled appointments for sexual services in exchange for payment. When the women showed up they were taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution.

During their investigation officers located a vehicle associated with one of the women and contacted two men and an at-risk juvenile.

One man was booked on outstanding warrants. The other was arrested for human trafficking. The juvenile was taken into protective custody.

Johnstown police say they plan to conduct similar operations in the future.

