90-year-old Jeffco man reported missing

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 90-year-old man who they say walked away from his apartment early Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Richard “Dick” Taylor was last seen at his apartment in the 6100 block of South Ammons Way at around 4:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office describes him as 5’9” and 130 pounds with short grey hair. At the time of his disappearance, they say he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue and white plaid pajama pants and house slippers.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in an alert that Taylor has dementia, diabetes and tremors. He requires medication, and has a hard time getting around.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.





