9NEWS Mornings goes on ‘Puffer Patrol'

KUSA - It seems innocent, but leaving your car unattended while it warms up is a crime – and could cause you quite a headache down the road.

Across the state, law enforcement agencies are spending the week educating the public about the dangers of “puffing” – and 9NEWS Mornings got a firsthand look. We went on “Puffer Patrol” with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Chris Washburn says puffing makes it easier to steal your car – especially if you live in a dark neighborhood, where it’s “easier for criminals to hide in the shadows.”

“It makes it easier for the criminal element to commit auto theft,” Washburn said. “It runs the gamut. By stealing a car, it’s easy for the criminals to evade law enforcement if they’re not driving their own vehicle.”

Nationwide, Washburn says a car is stolen every 45 seconds. In Douglas County alone, there were 160 cars stolen in 2015 – and police hope education about the dangers of puffing will help reduce that number.

“If you take some simple steps to avoid being a victim, it helps us, it helps you,” Washburn said.

If you’re caught puffing, the first offense will cost you $60. However, a new Colorado law exempts vehicles with remote start from being ticketed, as long as drivers keep the keyless fob far enough way where the car can’t move.

Insurance will still cover you if your car is stolen while you are puffing, since it’s considered an accidental rather than deliberate incident – but, that’s only if you already have comprehensive insurance. And, you still have to pay a deductible.

Ultimately, puffing makes premiums go up, since it means that more cars are stolen.

