A lot of people went to DIA in May

DIA (Photo: (CREDIT: Denver International Airport))

KUSA - If you were at the airport back in May and thought to yourself: “golly, this is busy!” then nothing in this story will shock you.

Denver International Airport had its busiest May since it opened, welcoming more than 5.2 million harried travelers. This is the 21st month of record-setting passenger trafficat DIA – and a 7.5 percent increase over last May.

Another cool thing about May 2017? The billionth passenger in DIA’s 22-year history passed through the airport’s iconic white tents.

