A man is dead after his van was hit by a car not using headlights going the wrong way on U.S. 85

COMMERCE CITY - A man is dead after a Ford Taurus crossed over into oncoming traffic on U.S. 85 in Commerce City Friday night and struck a van with two people inside, police said. They said alcohol was likely a factor in the wreck.

Commerce City PD said the driver of the Ford Taurus was not using her headlights when she crossed the northbound lanes of the 10800 block of U.S. 85 into the southbound lanes and hit a van with two men inside around 7:50 p.m.

One of the men died on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with injuries, law enforcement said.

The woman driving the Taurus had critical injuries to her head and had several broken bones, police said.

U.S. 85 will be shutdown from E. 104th Avenue to E. 112th Avenue in both directions for several hours - drivers are encouraged to take another route. You can use our traffic center to help plan a route.

Commerce PD continues to investigate.

