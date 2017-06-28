KUSA
Abandoned vehicle in Sloan's Lake

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 6:29 AM. MDT June 28, 2017

DENVER - An abandoned vehicle may not get a second glance, but an abandoned vehicle in Sloan's Lake will catch your eye.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted a photo of the blue, partially submerged, 4-door sedan at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday Morning near West 23rd Avenue and Stuart Street.

 

The Denver Police Department has ordered a tow and will continue investigating the situation.

No one was in or around the vehicle.

