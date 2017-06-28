(Photo: Denver Fire Department Twitter)

DENVER - An abandoned vehicle may not get a second glance, but an abandoned vehicle in Sloan's Lake will catch your eye.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted a photo of the blue, partially submerged, 4-door sedan at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday Morning near West 23rd Avenue and Stuart Street.

23rd and Stuart, Sloans Lake, abandoned car in lake, no one in or around vehicle. DPD ordering tow. pic.twitter.com/e4OrUUJhFO — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 28, 2017

The Denver Police Department has ordered a tow and will continue investigating the situation.

No one was in or around the vehicle.

© 2017 KUSA-TV